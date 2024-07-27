7,834 Shares in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,915,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,002,000 after purchasing an additional 441,455 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 410,146 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,429,000 after purchasing an additional 296,776 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 119,470 shares during the period. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,531,000. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MARA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a current ratio of 23.07. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 5.56.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.89 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.