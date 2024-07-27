AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Earnings Results

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie updated its FY24 guidance to $10.71-10.91 EPS.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,948,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $186.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.55.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

