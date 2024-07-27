abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) Trading Up 0.9%

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 46.50 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 45.60 ($0.59). Approximately 964,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 666,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.20 ($0.58).

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £139.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3,990.00 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 68.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Get abrdn Diversified Income & Growth alerts:

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a GBX 38 ($0.49) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 46.74%. This is a positive change from abrdn Diversified Income & Growth’s previous dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd.

About abrdn Diversified Income & Growth

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Diversified Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.