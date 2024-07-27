abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 61.20 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 61.40 ($0.79). 643,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 957,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.80 ($0.80).

abrdn European Logistics Income Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 61.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 60.16. The company has a market cap of £253.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.97, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

abrdn European Logistics Income Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. abrdn European Logistics Income’s payout ratio is -2,941.18%.

About abrdn European Logistics Income

abrdn European Logistics Income plc, together with its subsidiaries, invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

