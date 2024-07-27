Acala Token One Day Volume Reaches $1.72 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0706 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $72.06 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00009770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00008999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,086.45 or 0.99996808 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011281 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006782 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00072231 BTC.

ACA is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.07040139 USD and is up 3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,174,384.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

