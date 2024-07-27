Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.27. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.03% and a negative net margin of 248.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,395,934 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,608.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,435,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,797. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,363,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,037,000 after buying an additional 33,482 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 256.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 193,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 138,900 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23,467 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

