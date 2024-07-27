Active Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS) Shares Down 7.5%

The Active Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.39. 43,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 343,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
Active Dividend Stock ETF Stock Down 7.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39.
