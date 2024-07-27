Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 849 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. CNB Bank lifted its position in Equinix by 172.7% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $875.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $772.43. The stock had a trading volume of 541,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,784. The company has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $770.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $797.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

