Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 47.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.63. The stock had a trading volume of 304,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.41 and its 200 day moving average is $200.42. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.92 and a twelve month high of $237.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLH. Truist Financial increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,348 shares of company stock worth $12,320,113 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

