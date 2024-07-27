Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,372 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,935,000 after acquiring an additional 434,646 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at $10,852,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.85. The stock had a trading volume of 696,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,663. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $160.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

