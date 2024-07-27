Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 505 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,347,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $467,141,000. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,054,000 after acquiring an additional 517,116 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $239,244,000. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $249,884,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV traded up $13.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $527.50. 1,434,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,510. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $431.38 and a one year high of $555.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.04 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.