Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MCK stock traded up $4.43 on Friday, reaching $600.16. 634,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,093. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $582.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.05. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $395.30 and a 1-year high of $612.17. The stock has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.33.

Read Our Latest Report on MCK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,607,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.