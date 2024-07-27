Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,957 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 842,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 47,462 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 702.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 153,832 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 134,667 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 35.0% during the first quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 37,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PHT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,643. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

Pioneer High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer High Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

(Free Report)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.