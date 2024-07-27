Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,260 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,148,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,913,000 after buying an additional 169,897 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 689,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $392,470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 440,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWW. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $16.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $970.34. 213,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,067. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $924.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $940.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $674.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.61 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.19 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

