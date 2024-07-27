Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $382,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 365.9% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 49,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AVY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $500,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,489.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $500,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,489.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of AVY traded up $4.64 on Friday, hitting $213.74. 522,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,594. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $165.21 and a one year high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

