Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,126 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,126 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabra Health Care REIT

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 7,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,385 shares in the company, valued at $669,335.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.09.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $16.59. 1,955,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,099. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.95, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.00%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

