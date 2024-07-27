Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,878 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,878 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WES. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WES traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.81. 1,292,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,485. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.90. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $42.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $887.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.22 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.59%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

