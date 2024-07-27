Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,730 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Patterson Companies worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,162,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 619,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after buying an additional 58,084 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,233,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,792,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,553,000 after buying an additional 43,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

PDCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:PDCO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.29. The stock had a trading volume of 733,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,673. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $180,327.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $28,843.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,870.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $180,327.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,149 shares of company stock valued at $415,851 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

