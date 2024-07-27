aelf Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000588 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $287.90 million and $17.24 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000607 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000433 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,902,637 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

