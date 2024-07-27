Aemetis (AMTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Aemetis to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $72.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. On average, analysts expect Aemetis to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $159.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.32. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $7.82.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aemetis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

In other news, Director John R. Block sold 51,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $180,014.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,863.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

