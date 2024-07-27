Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0018

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $942,801.30 and $49.92 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00075505 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00018414 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009088 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

