Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at CIBC

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.52.

AC opened at C$16.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$15.93 and a 1 year high of C$24.76. The stock has a market cap of C$5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.13 billion. Analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

