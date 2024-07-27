Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $16.52 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.15 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.41%. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,011,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,525,000 after acquiring an additional 258,688 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,002,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,456 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 472,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 201,905 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,394,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 45,412 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,419,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,224,000 after buying an additional 216,280 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

