Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.71.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 2.5 %

ARE stock opened at $118.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.94. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.