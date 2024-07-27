Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 185 ($2.39). Approximately 208,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 276,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.60 ($2.35).

Alfa Financial Software Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 183.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 174.96. The company has a market capitalization of £546.16 million, a PE ratio of 2,312.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get Alfa Financial Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alfa Financial Software

In other Alfa Financial Software news, insider Andrew Page sold 14,450,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.24), for a total transaction of £24,999,999.91 ($32,333,160.77). Insiders own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

About Alfa Financial Software

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software and consultancy services to the auto and equipment finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Subscription, Software, and Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.