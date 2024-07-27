Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $399.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Alkermes updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.800 EPS.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of Alkermes stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $27.88. 2,101,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,875. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alkermes by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,403,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,666,000 after acquiring an additional 90,219 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 173,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 521.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 175,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 377,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after buying an additional 169,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Alkermes by 338.8% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,901,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after buying an additional 3,012,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.