Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,458 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Allego were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Allego Price Performance

ALLG opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. Allego has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $3.06.

Allego Profile

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

