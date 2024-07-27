AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.42 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AB traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.97. 690,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,247. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.16%.

AB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.69.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

