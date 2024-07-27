AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.42 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.
AllianceBernstein Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AB traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.97. 690,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,247. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.51.
AllianceBernstein Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.16%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AB
About AllianceBernstein
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AllianceBernstein
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.