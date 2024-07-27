Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.63.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 4.0 %

ALSN stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average is $73.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 54.59% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

