Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0659 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ERC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.04. 83,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,966. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.