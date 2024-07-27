Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of ERH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.07. 6,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,257. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $10.43.
About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.