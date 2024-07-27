Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERHGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ERH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.07. 6,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,257. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

