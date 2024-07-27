Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $168.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.57 and its 200-day moving average is $161.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,039.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,888 shares of company stock valued at $25,699,259. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its position in Alphabet by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 3,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 65,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

