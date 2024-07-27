Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. 21,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 25,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Alphawave IP Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85.

About Alphawave IP Group

(Get Free Report)

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.