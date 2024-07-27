Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Stake Lifted by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,206,000 after purchasing an additional 450,023 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 293,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 57,515 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,141,000 after buying an additional 543,500 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after buying an additional 105,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,721,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $17.96.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $441.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is -109.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Insider Transactions at Alta Equipment Group

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 179,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,444,282.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,894,008 shares in the company, valued at $31,346,764.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey Alan Hoover purchased 4,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $32,680.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at $94,780.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 179,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,444,282.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,894,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,346,764.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alta Equipment Group Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

