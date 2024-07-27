Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ) Shares Down 1.6%

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60.66 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.79). 86,310 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 152,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.80).

Amaroq Minerals Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £197.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,550.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 73.28.

Insider Activity at Amaroq Minerals

In other Amaroq Minerals news, insider David Loren Neuhauser bought 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £14,430 ($18,662.70). 17.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. The company explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, graphite, platinum group elements, nickel, rare earth elements and others across South Greenland. It holds interests in eleven exploration licenses, including nalunaq, vagar, tartoq, nuna nutaaq, anoritooq, siku, saarloq, north sava, sava, stendalen, kobbermineburgt, paatasoq west, and nunarsuit covering an area of 7,615.85 square kilometers located in South Greenland.

