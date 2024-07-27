Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,971 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter valued at $28,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IRON Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABEV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.11. 11,078,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,449,346. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Ambev had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

