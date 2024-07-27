American Oncology Network (NASDAQ:AONC) Shares Down 1.8%

American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.17. 15,755 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 78,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

American Oncology Network Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Oncology Network stock. Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

American Oncology Network Company Profile

American Oncology Network, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oncology services in the United States. The company provides various services to patients, including laboratory services for routine and specialized testing; in-house professional and technical pathology services with complete, accurate and timely pathology reports; in-house specialty pharmacy services with patient education, financial assistance, and 24/7 patient assistance; and care management support services including nutrition guidance.

