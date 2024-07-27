American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Short Interest Update

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the June 30th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMSC. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on American Superconductor from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

American Superconductor Price Performance

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43. American Superconductor has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $32.70.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $42.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $429,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 348,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $806,108.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,122,845.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $429,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,333. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Superconductor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

