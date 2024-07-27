Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Short Interest Update

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 205.4% from the June 30th total of 530,400 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 901,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of AP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 132,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,356. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh in a report on Sunday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

