Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.430-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion. Amphenol also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.43-0.45 EPS.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $63.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $15,541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,844,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

