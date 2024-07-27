Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Trading Up 18.4%

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Free Report) was up 18.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.51 and last traded at $23.51. Approximately 173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.
Ampol Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45.
About Ampol
Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ampol
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.