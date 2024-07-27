Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Trading Up 18.4%

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Free Report) was up 18.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.51 and last traded at $23.51. Approximately 173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

Ampol Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45.

About Ampol

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

