Analysts Set nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) PT at $89.00

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.00.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on nVent Electric
Institutional Trading of nVent Electric
nVent Electric Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NVT stock opened at $70.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.25. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $86.57.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
nVent Electric Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.
About nVent Electric
nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than nVent Electric
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.