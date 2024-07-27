Analyzing Teradata (NYSE:TDC) & Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR)

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) and Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teradata and Alarum Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Teradata alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradata $1.83 billion 1.70 $62.00 million $0.42 76.52 Alarum Technologies $29.22 million 6.57 -$5.53 million ($1.47) -19.18

Teradata has higher revenue and earnings than Alarum Technologies. Alarum Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teradata, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradata 2.31% 70.34% 5.15% Alarum Technologies -11.62% 35.79% 21.88%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Teradata and Alarum Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Teradata has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alarum Technologies has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Teradata and Alarum Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradata 3 3 6 0 2.25 Alarum Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Teradata currently has a consensus price target of $49.25, suggesting a potential upside of 53.24%. Alarum Technologies has a consensus price target of $35.67, suggesting a potential upside of 26.48%. Given Teradata’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Teradata is more favorable than Alarum Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Teradata shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Alarum Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Teradata shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Alarum Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Teradata beats Alarum Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value. The company offers support and maintenance services. It serves clients in financial services, government, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation sectors through a direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Teradata Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Alarum Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers. It also provides privacy solutions and services, a software solution that uses an encryption protocol which is defined upon the process being used to generate a secured encrypted path and keep the users' data private and safe; and web data collection solution allows organizations to collect vast amounts of web and internet data by simultaneously connecting to the Internet from different IP addresses. In addition, the company offers static residential proxy network, rotating residential proxy network, data center proxy network, premium dedicated static residential proxies, mobile proxies, SERP data collection service, and social data collection service, as well as advertising services to enterprise customers. The company offers its products through resellers and internet service providers. It serves advertising and media companies, financial organizations, cyber security companies, industrial and commercial companies, online companies, education institutions, and AI recruitment market and other sectors. The company was formerly known as Safe-T Group Ltd. and changed its name to Alarum Technologies Ltd. in January 2023. Alarum Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.