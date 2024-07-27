Anemoi International (LON:AMOI) Stock Price Down 25.9%

Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 25.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 51,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

Anemoi International Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.67. The company has a market cap of £1.06 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Anemoi International Company Profile

Anemoi International Limited, through its subsidiary, id4 AG, provides software and digital solutions to small and medium-size financial institutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

