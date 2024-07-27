Ankr (ANKR) Price Reaches $0.0316

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. During the last week, Ankr has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $316.43 million and approximately $10.76 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

