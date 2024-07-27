AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $197.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.57 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 29.03%. AppFolio’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. AppFolio updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

AppFolio Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded down $28.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.95. The stock had a trading volume of 718,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,063. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 111.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.53 and its 200 day moving average is $230.78. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $274.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,100 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,716,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,716,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.19, for a total value of $1,165,429.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,784 shares in the company, valued at $13,003,082.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,444 shares of company stock worth $31,124,559. 9.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

