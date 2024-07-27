AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Short Interest Up 47.5% in July

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the June 30th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AppTech Payments Trading Down 2.0 %

APCX stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. AppTech Payments has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.81.

Get AppTech Payments alerts:

AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. AppTech Payments had a negative net margin of 3,538.08% and a negative return on equity of 507.73%.

Institutional Trading of AppTech Payments

About AppTech Payments

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AppTech Payments stock. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AppTech Payments Corp. ( NASDAQ:APCX Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of AppTech Payments as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppTech Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppTech Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.