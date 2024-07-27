AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Short Interest Up 47.5% in July

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the June 30th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
AppTech Payments Trading Down 2.0 %
APCX stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. AppTech Payments has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.81.
AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. AppTech Payments had a negative net margin of 3,538.08% and a negative return on equity of 507.73%.
About AppTech Payments
AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.
