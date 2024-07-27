Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,300 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the June 30th total of 348,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of APVO stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($9.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($14.10) by $4.15. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on APVO

About Aptevo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.