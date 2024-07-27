Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,712,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,506 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 9.02% of Aramark worth $771,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Aramark by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 205,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Aramark by 179.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 102,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $33.65. The stock had a trading volume of 960,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,301. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.65. Aramark has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.59.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARMK. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

