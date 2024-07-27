Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $608.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.23 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share.

Arch Resources Price Performance

NYSE ARCH traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $142.42. The stock had a trading volume of 494,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,064. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.42 and a 200-day moving average of $164.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.54. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $111.52 and a 52-week high of $187.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

